Johnny Thunder Returns to LEGO with New LEGO City Jungle Set

The legendary explorer Johnny Thunder is back as LEGO has unveiled their newest Jungle Explorer LEGO City set

The new 92-piece set includes a LEGO ATV and a red panda figure adventure.

Priced at $10.99, the set releases in June 2024 with more sets to follow.

Exciting features include a toy compass, camera, and printed map for storytelling.

Johnny Thunder is a beloved character from LEGO's Adventurers theme set that was introduced back in 1998. Johnny Thunder has been on some thrilling expeditions since his debut from exotic locations like Egyptian deserts fighting mummies to dense jungles in the search of dinosaurs. Similar to Indiana Jones, Johnny Thunder has a trademark brown fedora and khaki outfit and has become an iconic figure inside LEGO and LEGO City lore. Well, it appears that Mr. Thunder is back as some new LEGO City Explorer sets are on the way, including the new Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission. This small set is only 92 pieces, and fearer Jonny with a brick-built ATV as he searches for a Red Panda. Priced at only $10.99, it is amazing to see Johnny Thunder live once again, with the set arriving in June 2024 with more LEGO City Explorer sets also coming soon.

LEGO City Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission

Treat your budding wildlife enthusiast to the LEGO® City Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission (60424) vehicle toy for ages 6 and up. Kids get to join an intrepid explorer for exciting jungle adventures aboard a rugged ATV. This set also includes a jungle scene, an explorer minifigure and a red panda figure for imaginative play and storytelling.

Explorer toy adventure playset – Treat a budding wildlife enthusiast to this LEGO® City Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission kids' toy playset for boys and girls aged 6 and up

What's in the box? – This jungle toy includes all kids need to build a LEGO® ATV, jungle scene, explorer minifigure and red panda figure

LEGO® minifigure accessories – This red panda toy playset comes with fun accessories for pretend play, including a toy compass, walkie-talkie, camera and a printed map element

