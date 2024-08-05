Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, hotd, house of the dragon, max, season 3

House of the Dragon: Disappointed Fans Got S02 Heads-Up Back in March

Fans of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon who believe Season 2 ended too soon actually got a heads-up about it back in March.

Based on what we've been seeing on social media after the second season finale of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon aired, it seems like a whole lot of viewers felt like they watched about a 70-minute trailer for the third season. While we can understand their point – and we're not going to be dropping spoilers here – "The Queen Who Ever Was" (written by Sara Hess and directed by Geeta Vasant Patel) still gave viewers a lot to chew on between seasons. But in Condal and the creative team's defense? The heads-up that the really big battle stuff that viewers were waiting for wouldn't be happening this season was put out there back in March – and we were one of the outlets to report it.

Back in March, a report hit that the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series would consist of eight episodes and not ten, unlike the first season. The move was reportedly part of a "bigger picture" plan for the series that included HBO considering a third-season pick-up (which it did in June 2024). Regarding the decrease in episodes, initial thoughts were that the move was a result of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measure, but sources close to the production claim that the move was done for the sake of the story. With HOTD's creative team setting a 3-4 season course for the series, Condal reportedly worked with author/executive producer George R.R. Martin to establish a better overall sense of how the storylines should line up and which seasons they would take place, the battles that would be included, and more. As a result, Season 3 had reportedly been mapped out, with some plotlines & a major battle from Season 2 shifted to the third season.

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more. Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."

