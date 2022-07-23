House of the Dragon: Join Bleeding Cool's SDCC 2022 Live Blog!

With HBO and Ryan Condal & Miguel Sapochnik's ten-episode "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon ready to take over Hall H during the third day of San Diego Comic-Con, GOT fans are anxious to learn more about what it has to offer. With podcast host Jason Concepcion moderating, series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey took the stage to talk all things HOTD, but they weren't alone. Along with showrunners Condal and Sapochnik, GOT universe mastermind George R.R. Martin also took part in the presentation. So what will fans learn about HOTD? could some renewal news be on the way? And with Martin in attendance, could we also be getting some new intel and/or previews for other projects in development? Well, you've come to the right place as Bleeding Cool's Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has been camping out in Hall H for the past three weeks (just kidding), and now she's here to offer you all of the HOTD/GOT universe news & previews you could possibly ever as for.

House of the Dragon: SDCC 2022 Live Blog

Liveblog takes a few seconds to load. Follow along with Kaitlyn's liveblog of all the developments here. Any questions for Kaitlyn about this event? Bounce down to the comment section at the bottom of the post and let us know.

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more.

Premiering on August 21st, HBO's House of the Dragon Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."