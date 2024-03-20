Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview, season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 Posters Released; Trailer This Thursday

With a trailer for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2 set for Thursday, here's a series of new character posters.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer to drop this Thursday.

New character key art posters released, revealing #TeamBlack and #TeamGreen.

J.B. Perrette announced a June release earlier this month, date to be confirmed soon.

Trailer announcement teased with posts on social media earlier today.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed that the "Game of Thrones" prequel series would unleash its second season this June. Perrette made the reveal during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference – unfortunately, a specific date hadn't been confirmed. Well, it looks like we'll be getting that answer tomorrow – along with the release of an official trailer for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon. To mark the news, a series of character key art posters were released – warning that "All Must Choose" and asking folks to choose between #TeamBlack and #TeamGreen – here's a look:

And here's a look at the posts that went out earlier today offering a heads-up about Thursday's trailer premiere:

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

