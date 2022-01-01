How I Met Your Father: Hulu Series Shares Its New Year's Resolutions

The last time we checked in with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father, we were inching ever-so-closer to Christmas with the Hulu series celebrating by releasing a series of character profile key art posters. But now it's New Year's Day which means we're down to only a little more than two weeks until the show's premiere. To mark the occasion and to fit with the holiday theme, viewers are getting a look at the show's New Year's Resolutions. Joining Duff on the streaming series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

Now here's a look at what our core six have in store for their 2022, and a better look at what you can expect when Hulu's How I Met Your Father hits streaming screens on January 18th:

Lowell is set to play Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Raisa's Valentina is Sophie's (Duff) roommate, an aspiring stylist, and Sophie's great friend. She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie (Ainsley). Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life.

Tran's Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Finally, Sharma's Sid is Jesse's best friend and roommate- a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism. Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship. Much like the role Bob Saget played as the older Ted (Josh Radnor) in the original series, Cattrall will play the future version of Duff's character Sophie as she tells her son of how she met his father.

Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).