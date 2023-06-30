Posted in: CW, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: lois lane, opinion, season 4, superman, superman & lois, the cw

How Superman & Lois Set Itself Up Perfectly for Season 4 (SPOILERS)

Even with a reduced episode count & other cutbacks, here's how The CW's Superman & Lois positioned itself for a potentially strong Season 4.

Earlier this month, fans of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois were offered a good news/bad news scenario. The good news was that the series would be returning for a fourth season – but there was definitely some not-so-fine print. We also learned that series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik would not be returning (meaning that only Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz were moving on as series regulars) – and that it would be an abbreviated 13-episode run. Of course, that left a lot of fans curious (and nervous) about how the series would set up such a major change. Well, we got some major clues by the time the end credits rolled on "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" (directed by Gregory Smith and written by EP Brent Fletcher and EP & Showrunner Todd Helbing), so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before sharing where we think the fourth season is heading – and how the show positioned itself perfectly for it.

Before we get into anything? I just need to say that serious props need to go to the creative & production teams behind the third-season finale for showing everyone how you do right by Doomsday. That cliffhanger ending moment between Superman and Doomsday was classic in every way – and having Cudlitz's Luthor being a factor in its creation (and the method by which it was created) nicely added layers to Luthor's already-high threat levels.

Okay, so here's the deal. For the show to return, there had to be some major reductions in the show's costs. Thus, the reduced episode count & series regular cast lineup. In addition, I can't shake this feeling that we're not going to be seeing as many of the jaw-dropping visual effects action sequences as we've been treated to in the past. So with all of those obstacles in play, here's how Helbing can make it work to the show's advantage.

First up, you have to have Superman and Doomsday missing in action when the season starts – either literally missing or pronouncing that they're "dead." That would lead Lois (Tulloch), Jordan (Garfin), and Jonathan (Bishop) to move full-time to Metropolis – partly out of not wanting those memories of Clark around them that Smallville would bring and partly out of Lois being closer to her work. In addition, it also offers a stronger reason for Luthor to be a regular threat and how you could still have familiar faces making guest appearances. But Jordan can't resist the urge to follow in his dad's footsteps, so he begins doing some vigilante superhero work around Metropolis – causing many to believe that The Man of Steel is back… including Lex.

Meanwhile, Clark Kent finally returns… but not Superman. After the battle with Doomsday drained him of everything, Clark was left very, very mortal. Why would that be important? Because it opens the show up to have more investigative work from Lois & Clark – something that both Hoechlin and Tulloch have said in the past that they would like to see more of. And then we could have a mentor factor come into play after the couple learn about Jordan's "extracurricular activities."

As Luthor steps up his efforts to draw out The Man of Steel – or whoever this person is – we would have a great opportunity to show the uniqueness of the family's dynamic in play once again. Plus, you get to save the big effects money until the end of the season – when Jordan and a newly-repowered Superman (so many ways to make that happen, including Clark needing some serious time to soak up the sun) team up to save Metropolis from Luthor and Doomsday – who the government had had all along, looking to create a "Superman failsafe" just in case Supes loses his collective s**t. And this fight would have to be an epic, episode-long smackdown – because this is definitely "The Main Event."

We can also expect the fourth season to be its final season, too. With all of the drama that went behind making a fourth season happen and with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy introducing the world to the new DCU's Man of Steel in 2025, it feels like a final season that wraps by the end of next year would be perfect timing to give the series it's due with a respectful finale while clearing the DCU landscape of any other Superman until the big-screen relaunch. But with the way things are looking right now (minus strike issues), The CW's Superman & Lois may have positioned itself to stick a sweet superhero three-point landing.

