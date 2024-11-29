Posted in: Amazon Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Movies, Paramount+, Peacock, TV | Tagged: prime video, streaming

Hulu/Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock, P+ Offer Black Friday Deals

Hulu, Hulu/Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ have some Black Friday deals that are definitely worth checking out...

We feel your pain. You're interested in checking out some new streaming services, but you've been worried about bringing on an extra expense without knowing if you're actually going to be into what the streamer has to offer. With today being Black Friday – a day known for offering a wide range of deals on a wide range of things – a number of streaming services are offering deals on different subscription packages that they're hoping you can't refuse (with most deals extending until December 2nd, in case you need a little extra time to decide). What follows is a rundown of what Hulu, Hulu/Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ have in play to tempt you, along with links to learn more information and to sign up.

Hulu/Disney+ (Until December 2nd): New subscriber? You can grab a full year of Hulu (with ads) for $0.99 per month – a huge discount from the usual $9.99 per month rate. If you're thinking about a full year of the Hulu/Disney+ bundle (with ads), you can lock that in for $2.99/month – a huge discount from the usual $10.99 per month rate. In addition, new and current subscribers can check out deals on add-ons like STARZ (one year at $0.99 per month).

Max (Until December 2nd): Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service is keeping things short and sweet with a deal for six months of Max (with ads) for $2.99 per month – a drop from the usual $7 per month rate.

Peacock (Until December 2nd): If you've been on the fence about checking out the streamer, Peacock might just have the offer that you've been looking for. If you're looking for 12 months of the streaming service (with ads), you can do it for $19.99 (use code: REALDEAL) – that's a big drop from the usual $79.99 annual rate. Looking for more of a six-month commitment? You can sign up for a six-month plan at $1.99 per month (use code: REALDEALMONTHLY) – a drop from the usual $7.99 per month rate.

Amazon's Prime Video (Until December 2nd): Amazon is offering Prime Video subscribers a chance to save up to 75% on a selection of channel add-ons (for example, Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, Starz, and others). In addition, now would be a great time to check out deals on films and series to rent or buy on demand.

Paramount+ (Until December 4th): You're getting a choice of two different streaming plans sharing the same Black Friday discount – if you sign up for either one, you get the first two months at a rate of $2.99 per month. The Paramount+ Essential plan (with ads) has a usual rate of $7.99 per month, while the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle (ad-free) has a usual rate of $12.99 per month.

Netflix (Until ????): Another streaming holiday tradition continues – Netflix hasn't announced any Black Friday deals.

