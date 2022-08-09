I Am Groot: Marvel Studios Releases Key Art Posters for All 5 Episodes

With less than 24 hours to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s five-episode series I Am Groot hits streaming screens, the studio and streamer have released a pretty cool treat for interested fans. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore and premiering on Wednesday, August 10, the series of original shorts will focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy. So to give you a sense of what you can expect, we have official key art for each of the animated series' chapters waiting for you below (followed by a look back at the official trailer):

Set to hit streaming screens this Wednesday, August 10, here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s five-episode I Am Groot:

In the past, James Gunn emphasized that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And then, in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film, but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.