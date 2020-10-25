Impact Bound for Glory Recap – X-Division Championship 6-Way Scramble

The 6-Way Scramble for the X-Division Championship opened Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV. If you want to know how it went down, you've come to the right place.

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing, as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Recap Part 1

Bound for Glory opens with an Eric Young promo set to footage of his recent exploits. Then Josh Matthews welcomes us to the show and things kick right off as TJP heads to the ring. Chris Bey is next. Then Trey Miguel. Jordynne Grace. Willie Mack. And finally, the champion, Rohit Raju.

X-Division Championship 6-Man Scramble

All five other competitors surround Rohit to start the match. He tries to leave the ring, but gets thrown back in. Chaos ensures until Raju finds an opportunity to slip out of the ring, leaving Chris Bey and TJP to have a lengthy exchange. Trey dropkicks TJP out and he and Bey take a turn. Bey rolls outside the ring and TJP and Raju get a little one-on-one time. Then Trey and Willie Mack. Then Mack and Jordynne Grace.

In the next spot, TJP gets a submission on everyone but Raju at the same time. Raju seizes the opportunity to get some offense in with everyone. He ends up alone in the ring with Grace. After he clotheslines her, he shouts, "equality!" But Raju ends up getting quintuple-teamed again, that is until Mack tries to pin him and the other four break it up.

Grace, TJP, and, Raju battle outside and eat a dive by Willie Mack. Then in a sick spot, TJP gets Trey on his shoulders on the apron and Bey dropkicks him. He does a full flip and looks like he almost smacks his head on the apron, but I think it was just a really tight sell.

Rohit tries to roll up TJP but can't get the three. They do a spot on the turnbuckles where Grace is hanging upside down with Trey on the top. Bey and TJP stand on top of her and go for a double superplex, but Grace pulls them in sort of a double German superplex sort of thing. Rohit hits an "equality!!!" stomp off the top on Grace for two.

TJP gets more submissions on everyone: Mack, Grace, and Trey, but Grace breaks that one up with a senton. She hits Grace Driver on Trey but Grace breaks it up. Grace and Mack tumble to the floor.

Winner: Rohit Raju

That was a good match to kick off the show, but Bound for Glory is immediately suffering from the exact problem I thought it might. Though this is supposed to be the biggest show of the year for Impact, taking place on the exact same set as Impact's regular weekly TV and every PPV and special during the pandemic has taken place, and with no crowd, it's hard to view this as different than a plain episode of Impact. This match was a good opener, but it could easily have opened on a Tuesday. We'll see if Impact is able to turn this around.

