Impact Hardcore Justice Preview: Relive Tommy Dreamer's Glory Days

WrestleMania isn't the only big wrestling event streaming this weekend. Impact Wrestling will hold its next Impact Plus special, Hardcore Justice, helmed by Tommy Dreamer and reliving the legend's ECW Glory Days. Here's what Impact has planned for today's show, which kicks off at 3PM Eastern time on Impact Plus. In the gallery of match graphics below, check out the card for the special taking place in less than a half hour from now.
Tommy Dreamer, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards will taken Violent By Design's Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino in a Hardcore War match at Impact Wrestling's Hardcore Justice Impact Plus special today.
What is a Hardcore War, you ask? Here's the rules in this handy graphic.
Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against Jazz at Impact Hardcore Justice… and if Jazz loses, she has to retire!
Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards will compete in a weapons match to determine the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship at Impact Hardcore Justice today.
Ace Austin, TJP, and Josh Edwards must find tag team partners for a triple threat tag match at Impact Hardcore Justice today.
Doc Gallows faces Black Taurus at today's Impact Plus special, Hardcore Justice.
Brian Myers takes on Jake Something at Hardcore Justice today on Impact Plus in a Hardcore Blindfold Match.
At Impact Hardcore Justice today, Shera will face Hernandes in a Chairly Legal Match.
Does Tommy Dreamer know how to book a quasi-PPV, or what? What better way to get warmed up for a marathon two-night WrestleMania than with some good old-fashioned hardcore matches? Will you be tuning into Impact Hardcore Justice? For that, you'll need a subscription to Impact Plus, Impact's streaming service featuring the entire TNA back catalog, original content, and monthly subscriber-only shows like this one.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.