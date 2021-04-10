Impact Hardcore Justice Preview: Relive Tommy Dreamer's Glory Days

WrestleMania isn't the only big wrestling event streaming this weekend. Impact Wrestling will hold its next Impact Plus special, Hardcore Justice, helmed by Tommy Dreamer and reliving the legend's ECW Glory Days. Here's what Impact has planned for today's show, which kicks off at 3PM Eastern time on Impact Plus. In the gallery of match graphics below, check out the card for the special taking place in less than a half hour from now.

Does Tommy Dreamer know how to book a quasi-PPV, or what? What better way to get warmed up for a marathon two-night WrestleMania than with some good old-fashioned hardcore matches? Will you be tuning into Impact Hardcore Justice? For that, you'll need a subscription to Impact Plus, Impact's streaming service featuring the entire TNA back catalog, original content, and monthly subscriber-only shows like this one.