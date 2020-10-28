Impact Recap – Wrestling Wedding Ends in Shocking Tragedy

In part two of The Shovel: Impact Wrestling edition this week, Deonna Purrazzo sues Impact, and the wedding of John E. Bravo and Rosemary ends in tragedy. Who could have seen that coming?! Read on to find out all about it!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the weekly wrestling recap column where I watch all the hours of wrestling on TV each week and tell you what happened so you can, like, spend time with your family or follow your dreams or whatever. You know, anything but this. Yeah, you're welcome.

Impact Wrestling Recap for October 27th, 2020 Part 2

The Motor City Machine Guns talk to Gia Miller. Alex Shelley has a neck brace. He says he'll be out for two months. Chris Sabin says they'll be coming back for the titles after that. XXXL interrupts. Acey Romero says they've been beating everyone, and they're the ones who deserve the shot. Sabin fat shames XXXL, saying he doesn't know what they're doing here because the Machine Guns don't have any snacks. So XXXL sandwiches Alex Shelley. So what, another two months on top of the first two now?

Scott D'Amore is in the ring. He explains that Deonna Purrazzo hired a barrister, and he's threatened legal action against Impact because Su Yung replaced Kylie Rae at Bound for Glory in the Knockouts Championship match. But D'Amore says that Purrazzo clearly issued an open challenge, so Yung's involvement was fair. D'Amore says Su Yung is the rightful Impact Knockouts Champion.

Purrazzo's music plays. She comes out with Kimber Lee and the barrister. The lawyer says the only reason Su Yung had an opportunity to wrestle on Saturday is because something happened to Kylie Rae. He suggests Yung is the one who did it. Purrazzo is going to take this to court, and even if D'Amore does win, it's gonna cost him a lot of time and money.

D'Amore threatens to slap the lawyer. He says Impact loves a good lawsuit and talks some trash about it. Is this a shot at Joey Ryan? D'Amore makes a counter offer. He says Purrazzo can spend 5 or 6 years in court, or she can step up and fight Yung in a rematch next week on Impact. Purrazzo agrees.

Su Yung comes out. She grabs the barrister and Kimber Lee by the throat and blows mist in D'Amore's face. Purrazzo attacks, but Yung puts the mandible claw on her. Eat your heart out, Bray Wyatt!

Rich Swann hangs out with Willie Mack and The Rascalz backstage, showing off his new championship belt. Moose shows up. He doesn't know why Swann is celebrating when he's only second best. Moose has the TNA Heavyweight Championship, which makes him number one. He says he gets that Swann came from a rough upbringing, so he's happy with anything, though. Swann wants to fight. His friends hold him back and drag him away. Mack says they can settle this now. Moose says he decides when.

Swann runs into Sami Callahan and his grandpa, Ken Shamrock, elsewhere backstage. Sami congratulates Rich on his victory. He implies he and his Shamrock also want the title. Impact takes a COMMERCIAL BREAK. Then we see a video package recapping Ken Shamrock's Impact Hall of Fame induction.

The North lectures a bunch of people about how to tag team wrestling works backstage when The Good Brothers interrupt. The North call the Good Brothers the worst investment Impact ever made. They spent all that money just to watch the Good Brothers lose. The Good Brothers talk some trash back, and a fight breaks out, which is broken up.

Then we see the Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week, which is Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack from Victory Road 2020. Hey, this was like three weeks ago! Has Impact really run out of old school flashbacks already?!

Jimmy Jacobs joins Rohit backstage for what Rohit claims is a party. But Jacobs is the only guest. You know what, I suspect this may just be an excuse for Rohit to cut a promo about his victory at Bound for Glory in the 6-way scramble. Jacobs says Rohit stole the match from TJP. Rohit kicks him out of his party. Impact goes to COMMERCIALS. At some point tonight, maybe we'll have another match. Maybe. The wedding is gonna take up a bunch of time. And at this point, there's just over a half-hour left in the show.

John E. Bravo accosts Fallah Bahh backstage for what he did (which was to steal Hernandez's money, keep it for himself instead of spending it on Bravo's wedding, and then blame Bravo to Hernandez). Bravo is gonna rat him out to Hernandez when he sees him. He revokes Bahh's best man status. Johnny Swinger, who was watching from off-camera, laughs at Fallah Bahh.

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan come to the ring. Alisha Edwards and Jordynne Grace come out next. Hey, it's a match! Yay!

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan vs. Alisha Edwards and Jordynne Grace

Grace uses her power to dominate Steelz, causing Steelz to roll out of the ring. Grace gets ready to dive on her, but Edwards tosses Steelz back in the ring, which seems to annoy Grace. Hogan tags in, so Grace tags in Edwards. Edwards kicks Hogan's ass and then tags Grace in, but Steelz is distracting the ref, so he doesn't see it. Grace has the match won, but the ref doesn't accept her tag and makes Edwards come back in. Edwards gets caught by Hogan, and Impact takes a mid-match COMMERCIAL BREAK.

Hogan beats up Edwards after the break while Grace waits for a hot tag. After a while, she gets that hot tag and beats up Steelz and Hogan, at one point slamming Steelz on top of Hogan. She continues to maul both of them and tosses Hogan out of the ring. Then she tags in Edwards, whips Steelz into the corner, and whips Edwards into Steelz. But Steelz gets a bootup and does again on Gracey. She rolls up Edwards for the pin.

Winners: Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan

Grace and Edwards shove each other in the ring after the match. Willie Mack is walking in the parking lot when a guy asks him for a selfie, but it's a setup so Moose can ambush him. Impact takes a commercial break. There are less than fifteen minutes left for the wedding.

Taya Valkyrie talks to Rosemary backstage. Taya wants to have a talk with her before she gets married. Taya says Bravo is out of control, pointing out his misogynist comments at Bound for Glory. But Rosemary says she has something better in store for Bravo than leaving him at the altar and hands Taya a tarot card. Taya has a bad feeling about this.

The wedding starts. Impact's misfit roster surrounds the ring. Pretty much nobody has dressed appropriately. Well, except XXL, who are dressed as the Nasty Boys. The groom comes down to the ring. He is wearing a white tux with purple accents and giant earmuffs. Father James Mitchell comes to the ring now to officiate this thing. Crazzy Steve walks Rosemary to the ring. She's wearing a black and white horizontal stripe jumpsuit.

Mitchell gets this underway, joining "the virginal" Johnny Bravo and that "dark strumpet" Rosemary. He gets right to the part where anyone with an objection should speak now or forever hold their peace. No one says anything. Is that a first for a wrestling wedding? Mitchell says Rosemary and Bravo have written their own vows.

Bravo does his vows, which rip off the Addams Family theme song. No one runs out to attack. Rosemary says some weird shit that counts as vows, and nobody runs out.

Mitchell calls the ring imp (Swoggle) over to give him the rings, and then Rosemary and Bravo put the rings on each other's fingers. Mitchell asks if Bravo takes Rosemary to be his wife. He says, "absolutely, I do." Mitchell asks Rosemary if she takes "the virginal" John E. Bravo to be her husband. She says, "we do." Mitchell pronounces them man and wife and says Bravo may now kiss the demon.

Right as he's about to, the lights go out. There's a gunshot. The lights come back on, and Bravo has been shot. Tommy Dreamer climbs into the ring and gets down on his knees. "Who shot Bravo?! Nooooooo!"

Impact should be over, but it goes to Melissa Santos as if it's a commercial break. Not sure what's happening here. Melissa sends us back to Impact, but it's just the Impact logo and some techno music, and we can hear Melissa talking, presumably to Brian Cage. Luckily, she avoids saying anything controversial. Everyone in the Twitch chat is confused. It's now 10:06. Normally the Aftershock post-show would play now. I'm gonna guess this is over, but a weird ending for Twitch viewers.

Nope. Melissa comes back. She says she logged off too early. She says it's chaos where she is in California with fires. She's eating steak and talking about the episode. I guess this is a post-show? Overall very weird. Okay, moving on. Good show. Very heavy on story and light on wrestling as Impact looks to the future after Bound for Glory. Pretty much everyone on the show tonight started a new storyline or a new chapter of their storyline. And the wedding ended with a great cliffhanger. Still, no word on Kylie Rae and Impact gave no hints as to her status. Even Melissa Santos ignored any and all questions about Kylie in the Twitch chat. I guess we'll have to wait for the dirt sheets to dig up that story.

Thanks for reading my Impact Wrestling recap. On Wednesday night, I will watch four straight hours of wrestling and recap it for you Thursday morning in The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition.

