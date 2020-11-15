Impact Turning Point Results – Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

Swoggle looked for respect in a match against Brian Myers at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. Did he get it? We'll tell you.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 3

The Deaners talk backstage. One Deaner has an opportunity for both Deaners. The other Deaner isn't interested. He's mad because he lost to Johnny Swinger on Impact last Tuesday and blame his cousin or however the Deaners are related. I don't know what I did to deserve a Deaners segment on this Impact Plus special I paid 7 bucks for. Very unfair. Anyway, the Deaners decide they need to track down Johnny Swinger and beat him up to redeem themselves.

Brian Myers comes to the ring, followed by Swoggle. Myers bullied Swoggle on Impact recently after Swoggle helped Tommy Dreamer in a match against Myers, and now they have a match, with Swoggle looking to prove himself as a serious wrestler and Myers just being a dick. Swoggle gets beat down as you'd expect throughout the match but gets in brief comebacks here and there. Myers talks trash throughout the match. It culminates with Myers going for a superplex, but Swoggle bites him in the… we'll be generous and say leg. he hits a Tadpole Splash, but Myers kicks out. Myers wins with a clothesline.

Brian Myers defeats Swoggle.

Myers beats down Swoggle after the match until Crazzy Steve runs out to make the save.

