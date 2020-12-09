Impact Wrestling Recap – What's Tony Khan Doing in the Impact Zone?!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, recapping Impact Wrestling a huge night for the promotion. In addition to being the go-home show for Final Resolution on Saturday, this week's Impact will also feature the first time new AEW Champion Kenny Omega speaks since winning the championship by nefarious means on last week's AEW Dynamite. Impact already charted on the Top 150 cable shows last week before this super-mega-crossover event kicked off. How many people will tune in tonight?

This post is part 1 of a 2 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2

Impact Wrestling Recap for December 8th, 2020 Part 1

Impact opens with a recap of last week on… Dynamite! Yeah, yeah, we know why. Actually, I wonder if there are lifelong TNA fans out there who have never watched another promotion who are like, "who the hell is Kenny Omega, and what's an AEW?" Josh Matthews kicks off the show talking over a video of what is presumably Kenny Omega's tour bus pulling into the Impact parking lot. Matthews promises an interview tonight with Omega conducted by him, instantly making it 10% less anticipated. But First, Josh Alexander comes to the ring with Ethan Page, and Chris Sabin comes out with Alex Shelley.

Sabin and Alexander have a match. Right now, over 32,000 people are watching the show on Twitch. That's about ten times as many as usual. Sabin wins with a jackknife pin combo after The North get distracted arguing with each other.

Chris Sabin defeats Josh Alexander.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about what happened on Dynamite last week. Well, Matthews does. Rayne doesn't get a word in edgewise for a good two minutes. Matthews assures us Omega and Callis are here tonight and promises to get to the bottom of this in his interview. It's not about you, Josh! Rayne talks about how surreal this all feels.

Chris Bey tries to chat with Moose about a gameplan for their tag team match tonight. Moose ignores him. Bay gets annoyed. Moose says he talks with his fists and offers to talk to Bey if he wants. Bey tells Moose he'll be sorry for being mean to him when Bey wins the Impact Championship from Rich Swann. Moose knows damn well that's not happening, so he just leaves.

Impact takes a commercial break. At the end, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone are on screen for a "commercial." They claim this is a "paid ad." Khan claims he could stop Kenny from showing up tonight if he wanted to, but he decided to help fund the show with this ad because he thinks it helps everyone's bottom line. But he does have a problem with how Kenny won the belt. He invites Don Callis to join Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite tonight. Then Tony talks about all the matches booked for the show and, when talking about the Young Bucks, says he might check out some of Impact's tag teams and says that he has investments in Nashville and might just buy Impact. He promotes Tony Schiavone's interview with Sting on Dynamite tomorrow.

Brian Myers comes out. TJP comics out. TJP is fighting Myers because he doesn't like the way Myers perpetuates the liberal media's coronavirus hoax by wearing a mask during his entrance. They have a match. Myers cheats by tossing the ref at TJP and then gets the pin with a clothesline.

Brian Myers defeats TJP.

The Deaners get ready for the one Deaner's match with Eric Young. The Deaner who's fighting doesn't want the Deaner who isn't fighting to get involved in the match because he has to prove he's a man or something. Deaner code stuff. Impact takes a commercial break. Then Rohit Raju berates and mocks TJP for losing backstage. TJP ominously wishes Rohit good luck in the Final Defeat Rohit Challenge at Final Resolution.

Eric Young comes to the ring with Joe Doering. The Deaners come out. One of them has a match with Eric Young, looking for revenge for Young and Doering bullying them lately. He doesn't get it. Young wins with a piledriver.

Eric Young defeats a Deaner via pinfall.

Doering gets in the ring to beat down the Deaner. The other Deaner comes in to save his brother or cousin or whatever they are. Doering creams him, and the Deaners take a well-deserved beatdown until Rhino comes out with a lead pipe and chases Young and Doering off.

At the behest of John E. Bravo, Tommy Dreamer confronts Larry D, who shot Bravo at his wedding while under the guise of his alter-ego, Lawrence D. Dreamer wants to lock him up. Larry says he was set up but that he'll go willingly if Dreamer can beat him in a wrestling match at Final Resolution, but if not, he gets to walk free. Dreamer agrees.

After another commercial break, Tommy Dreamer talks to Scott D'Amore. Dreamer says he's worried about Kenny Omega and Don Callis. He's afraid of what it will do for the locker room, and he's been a part of this kind of thing before. D'Amore blows him off, too preoccupied with all the social media attention Impact is getting.

It's time for a Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament match, but it's also time to switch to part two of this Impact recap. Join me there by clicking below unless you don't want to know what Kenny Omega has to say!

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition for December 8th, 2020.

Impact Wrestling Recap – What's Tony Khan Doing in the Impact Zone?!

Impact Wrestling Recap – Don Callis and Kenny Omega's Master Plan (Coming Soon)