Impact Wrestling to Film Rebellion PPV with No Crowd, Air on 2 Nights

Impact Wrestling has revealed that its upcoming Rebellion PPV is, in fact, too big for just one night. Impact will film Rebellion on a closed set with no audience and air in two parts. The show will be broadcast on free television instead of offered as a PPV special. Somewhere, Don West is shouting into an empty room, "what is WrestleMania 36 doing in the Impact Zone?"

Impact decided in response to CDC guidelines prohibiting gatherings of people for nonessential purposes. The show was initially set to be held at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Impact did not specify where they will film the show instead, but they did insist that "only essential personal will be in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC." Since the Toronto-based wrestling company referred to the American CDC, we can assume the filming will take place somewhere in the United States.

Impact Wrestling Puts Safety First for Rebellion

"Originally planned as a pay-per-view special, Rebellion will now expand into a two-part television event airing April 21 and April 28 as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT," a press release from Impact read. "Rebellion will air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners."

"The safety of IMPACT's wrestlers, personnel, and fans is of the utmost importance," Impact's press release continued. "And while it is with some disappointment that we must scale back our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our loyal and passionate audience with some much-needed entertainment during this time. We look forward to producing a proper pay-per-view event once this crisis has passed."

Matches set to take place at Rebellion include Tessa Blanchard vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin in a three-way fight for the Impact Championship and Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Also, Ken Shamrock will take on Sami Callihan, and Kylie Rae will take on Kiera Hogan. Ace Austin will also defend the X-Division Championship against Willie Mack.