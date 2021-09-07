Impeachment: American Crime Story Preview: The FBI Brings In Lewinsky

With only hours to go now until Ryan Murphy's season-long deep dive into the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal finally hits FX screens, FX Networks and Murphy are sharing a sneak preview for Impeachment: American Crime Story that gets right to the heart of the matter. In the clip, Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp is accompanied by two FBI agents to bring in Monica (Beanie Feldstein) for questioning on a matter of national importance. But it becomes all too clear that everyone in the scene knows what it's about, and Lewinsky isn't about to let Tripp get away with what she did without having to see firsthand what it is that she's done.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as well as additional in-depth news reports, the award-winning anthology series concerns itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Now here's a look at tonight's opening chapter:

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Now here's a look at the cast explaining why it was so important to address the scandal in the context of how it continues to impact our society today, and more:

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton star. In addition, the season stars Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr, Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum, and Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal. Elizabeth Reaser, Judith Light, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.