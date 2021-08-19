Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sarah Paulson Shares "Wake-Up Call"

Earlier this week, we learned that Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Kevin Pollak (Mom), and Patrick Fischler (Happy!) had joined the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy's season-long spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. Now, Impeachment: American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson is sharing a new teaser for the anthology series. Based on actual news reporting as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season concerns itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). And in the following clip, we see Tripp looking to offer the nation a "wake-up call" even if it's at Lewinsky's expense.

Set to premiere on FX beginning September 7, here's a new look at Impeachment: American Crime Story:

For a closer look at Feldstein, Paulson, Ashford, Owen, Edie Falco's First Lady Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner's Matt Drudge, and more, here's your look at the official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering exclusively on FX on September 7th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.