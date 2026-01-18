Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4: S04E02 "The Commander and the Grey Lady" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Industry, S04E02 "The Commander and the Grey Lady."

Article Summary Industry Season 4, Episode 2 "The Commander and the Grey Lady" airs tonight on HBO.

Harper teams up with Eric for a new venture after a heated confrontation with Otto.

Yasmin faces challenges engaging Henry’s ambition as an unexpected visitor shakes things up.

The new episode promises high-stakes drama and shifting alliances in London’s financial world.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's going down this season with HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry. Hitting the ground running from the opening minute, Harper (Myha'la) found herself on the receiving end of a nasty exchange with Otto (Roger Barclay) – the kind that you know Harper wasn't going to let slide. We have a feeling that getting Eric (Ken Leung) out of retirement to partner with her on a new firm is only the beginning of a much bigger play. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for S04E02 "The Commander and the Grey Lady," along with a recently released official trailer that offers a much more detailed look at what's to come. In addition, Kiernan Shipka provides a beginner's guide to the series – and that's all waiting for you below!

Industry Season 4 Ep. 2: "The Commander and the Grey Lady" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 2: "The Commander and the Grey Lady" – Yasmin struggles to engage Henry's drive, but an unexpected visitor forces him to make a choice; Harper has a revelation about both an old and a new friend. Written and directed by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

