Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: Drew McIntyre, wrestling, wwe

Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Losing Undisputed WWE Championship & More

In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre opened up about losing the Undisputed WWE Championship, saying he trusts WWE management's choices.

Article Summary Drew McIntyre discusses losing the WWE title before WrestleMania and how it fit his character's journey

He trusts WWE management's decisions, believing they create bigger matches for WrestleMania

McIntyre acknowledges fan disappointment but says the ongoing storylines remain strong

He hints at a future babyface run, staying positive about his WWE trajectory and fan support

The "Road to WrestleMania" has been one of the bumpiest and boring rides we've been on in a while, but one of the surprise highlights of it was seeing Drew McIntyre get a short run with the Undisputed WWE Championship. McIntyre won the belt off Cody Rhodes on SmackDown at the start of January in a cage match that saw Jacob Fatu cost Rhodes the title, and Drew ran with the belt for nearly two months before losing it back to Rhodes at the end of March, once again due to Fatu interfering. Fans were rightfully upset as many wanted to see McIntyre take the belt all the way to WrestleMania as the defending champion. But in his own words, McIntyre's putting his trust in WWE management for his future plans.

Drew McIntyre: Putting Trust in WWE Management For His Future Plans

During the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, McIntyre opened up about his personal thoughts on the situation and also commented that it's part of his character's overall story, acknowledging that WWE management made the call to secure the biggest matches possible for WrestleMania 42.

"I think it's another part of Drew McIntyre's story. Personally, it sucks. I'd love to walk into Mania as champion with the title, and whatever might have been supposed to happen would have been very cool. But things happen in the bigger picture, as I've been talking about over and over, and as a company, as Mania for two days, we need all these big matches. We need surprises, and this gave us two giant matches. But for Drew McIntyre, you know, screwing over Cody, even though it was in a contract, even though it was justified, and it makes perfect sense to raise the story with Aldis. It makes perfect sense to set up the match with Jacob. Now we get this crazy match with Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. We get people seeing like, 'Drew was screwed, but at the same time, kind of deserved it, but did he really deserve it?'"

McIntyre also acknowledged the fans' online outrage over him not defending the title at WrestleMania and expressed his appreciation for their passion. "The fans getting disappointed on my behalf, I appreciate it, and sometimes I am equally as personally disappointed, and I hope to see the future, and I do have personal conversations with those in charge and say my feelings." […] "So I appreciate the fans. If anything doesn't work out and I'm sitting there at one point just like, 'Oh my God, no one cares and the story didn't make sense and it sucks and I'm left in the lurch,' then I'll be the first one to point it out. But that's not happened so far and after the stuff I've been doing with Jacob, I know McIntyre is right back on track of where we need to be, which I believe inevitably is going to lead to a big babyface run down the line. But I'm not trying to get there any time soon."

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