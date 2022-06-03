Inside No. 9: Twisted BBC Anthology Series Nabs 2-Season Renewal

Inside No. 9, the wild and twisted Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton anthology series has been renewed for two more seasons. The seventh season just ended its current run on the BBC this week. Each series has 6 episodes, so there will be at least 12 new episodes for fans to look forward to.

Inside No. 9 could be said to be "'Twilight Zone' in the British suburbs", or a follow-up to Shearsmith and Pemberton's cult comedy-horror series The League of Gentlemen, only without the problematic depictions of blackface and trans characters. The self-contained episodes ranged unpredictably from supernatural horror to crime procedural to Science Fiction to revenge drama t0 farcical comedy.

In a joint statement, Shearsmith & Pemberton called the announcement "the greatest plot twist ever. The BBC has commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No. 9 to series 9," they said. "Since 2014 it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more. What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out."

BBC Commissioning Editor Seb Barwell said, "We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No. 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new installments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great." Executive Producer Josh Cole added: "Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents. Very few comedies reach nine series, and even fewer scale the hare-raising heights of Inside No. 9. We're delighted to be making two more series of a true comedy classic."

Since its debut in 2014, Inside No. 9 has received widespread critical acclaim and picked up several awards – with the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 TV BAFTAs the jewel in the crown so far. The seventh season of Inside No. 9 was another major hit with critics and viewers alike, with guest stars this time around including the likes of Shearsmith and Pemberton's former League of Gentlemen colleague, Doctor Who mainstay and co-creator of Sherlock Mark Gatiss, Line of Duty's Daniel Mays and Spaced and W1 star Jessica Hynes.

Inside No. 9 is streaming on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and Britbox in the US.