Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, teaser

Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Delainey Hayles; Claudia Key Art

Interview with the Vampire star Sam Reid on working with his new co-star Delainey Hayles; a key art poster spotlighting Claudia was released.

If we were giving out awards for shows that made the most out of this year's SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes-impacted San Diego Comic-Con, it would be AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. From "The Street of Immortality" promoting Anne Rice's entire "Immortal Universe" and ket art posters to an impressive Season 2 teaser that offered us a lot more to chew on than we expected. For this go-around, we have a new key art poster spotlighting Hayles' Claudia – "slaying" the audience with her performance. "Delainey is extraordinary," Reid shared in a pre-strike interview regarding the newest addition to the cast. "She is a beautiful actress, and I think what she's brought to Claudia is exceptional. It's different, and it's a change, but it's also… it's such a beloved character, and I think Delainey really makes it her own. I can't wait for people to see her in this role."

Set to return in 2024, here's a look back at the Season 2 teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!