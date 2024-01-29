Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, iwtv, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02 Teaser: Théâtre des Vampires Awaits!

Here's a teaser for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Heading into the new year, fans of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire were on the receiving end of some interested insights into the second season from Anderson during a December 2023 interview. That included discussing the main themes for Season 2, as well as the dynamic between Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Hayles) now that Lestat (Reid) is "gone." In addition, Anderson teased how Louis' experiences this season impacted him personally, how the Dubai storyline is going to get "really explosive," and more. Following that, the actor touched upon Louis' relationship with Armand (Assad Zaman) and what it was like getting to work with the newest addition to the cast – teasing what the new season has in store for Hayles' Claudia. Now, we're getting a mini-teaser for the show's return, reminding us that the Théâtre des Vampires – and the game-changing moments that come with it – still awaits us.

Here's the latest mini-teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – set to hit screens sometime later this year:

Here's a look back at the extended clip from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

