Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, interview with the vampire, iwtv, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02 Dubai Storyline "Explosive": Anderson

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire star Jacob Anderson teases "really explosive" Season 2 Dubai storyline, Louis/Claudia dynamic & more.

With the second season of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire set to hit AMC screens sometime in 2024, we're starting to get some new looks & insights into what viewers can expect. During an interview with EW, Anderson addressed the main themes this season, as well as the dynamic between Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Hayles) now that Lestat (Reid) is "gone." In addition, Anderson teases how Louis' experiences this season impacted him personally, how the Dubai storyline is going to get "really explosive," and more. Here's a look at the highlights:

Season 2 Will Focus on Memory & Guilt – and Show How They Impact Louis & Claudia's Dynamic: "The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster and how memory and guilt can follow you around. When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they're dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together. With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part — he didn't really go through with it; he pulled back from the decision at the last minute, because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren't exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama."

Anderson on "Challenging" & "Really Shocking" Season 2 Experiences: "There are things that I can't talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I've learned a lot of things about Louis and myself. Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I've definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It's more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It's been really fulfilling and challenging and fun."

Present-Day Dubai About to Get "Really Explosive": "The continuation of Dubai really opens everything up this season. Dubai is really explosive. Dubai really took me by surprise this season. There's a lot going on there, and there are things that are a part of the wider series of books, but also things that are creations of the writers that make complete sense to the characters that we know and love. It's a heavy season for those guys in the present."

But That Doesn't Mean The Past Has Been Forgotten About: "We are also going to the theater, we're in Paris, we're in Eastern Europe, so it will be very familiar in all the same ways as the first season was, but also there will be surprises."

With the second season set for 2024, here's a look back at the extended clip from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire along with an official overview – followed by a look at what else we know about the upcoming season:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 – So What's the Deal?

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Reid shared during a recent pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview regarding where Louis & Lestat are at (in a number of ways) when the second season begins. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand and Louis & Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!