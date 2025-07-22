Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire

Interview with the Vampire S03: Sam Reid on Rockstar Lestat & More

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire star Sam Reid discusses Lestat's rockstar third season, the rock/vampire connection, and much more.

"It's pretty wild, I've got to say. I can't really believe we're doing it. Sometimes I'm like, 'What the hell?!'" If those words alone from Sam Reid aren't enough to get you excited about the third season of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, well… he has a few more things to share that should do the trick. With filming currently underway and a date with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend, Reid offered some interesting insights into what viewers can expect from his Lestat, the rockstar, when the series returns.

As we've learned, Lestat isn't going to let Louis (Anderson) and Daniel's (Bogosian) book be the final say on what went down, tackling a world tour to help get his side of things out. And while we're not sure if SDCC will be the place, Reid noted to EW that fans could be getting to sample Lestat's rock vocals sooner rather than later. "You'll probably be hearing some music," he shared. "I hope people are happy. You know that some people are never going to be happy, but all we can do is approach it with love and care, which we are. There's a lot of love and care being put into it." Here are some highlights from the profile piece:

Reid on Lestat, The Rockstar (and How He Wouldn't Be a Big Twisted Sister Fan: "A rock star is no more different than an actor on the 18th-century stage — it's just the same thing in different periods. You could just look at Twisted Sister and question, 'What is going on there?' But that's not a reference! So no one panic. We're not doing that — just thinking about rock star clowns, they're a good example [smiling]. I don't think Lestat would think much of Twisted Sister, which is unfortunate."

Reid on Working with Composer Daniel Hart for "Quite a Long" Time: "I've been with him, working with him on the songs first. It's been a really interesting way to approach a character, by coming in through the music to start with, before we had any scripts. Trying to work out the character's arcs through the songs has been an adventure in itself."

Reid on Lestat's Musical Influences: "Lestat is a bit of a mercurial character himself, and there's something very interesting about a character who would love to play a symphony as well as a David Bowie song. How he incorporates all of his influences and how he discovers his personal sound is part of the journey of the show."

Reid on Rock Music/Vampire Connection: "There's something inherently vampiric about rock music, and that's not really necessarily what is the flavor of the month at the moment in terms of what is desirable in music. And so there's something about harking back to sounds that might feel from different periods, but also trying to bring them back into the now and the contemporary, but also tie them into his own personal journey. Because I think at the end of the day, Lestat is a musician that writes from personal experience."

Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca at SDCC 2025

AMC Networks made it official with the release of key art graphics that Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order would have a major presence during SDCC 2025. Here's a look at the official overview:

July 26 (4:30 pm) – "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" Panel (AMC): Anne Rice's Talamasca Panelists include Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, Showrunners and Executive Producers, John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, along with cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. The panel will also debut a thrilling teaser trailer and reveal exclusive series news. Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will give attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season and preview the story of rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid), who starts a band and heads out on tour, among other series news and on-stage surprises. The panel will feature Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian. (Ballroom 20)

