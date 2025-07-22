Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire

Interview with the Vampire: Sam Reid on Lestat & Louis as Narrators

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire star Sam Reid discussed whether Louis or Lestat is the show's more reliable narrator/storyteller.

Sam Reid discusses whether Louis or Lestat is the more reliable narrator in Interview with the Vampire.

Reid explains Lestat’s narrative is intentionally unreliable, while Louis’s version is shaped by memory.

Both Lestat and Louis have unique storytelling motives, making them unreliable in different ways.

AMC teases exclusive Interview with the Vampire season 3 during SDCC 2025.

Earlier today, we passed along some insights that Sam Reid shared regarding the third season of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and how Lestat embraces his "rock god" status. For this go-around, it's all about perspective. As we saw play out over the first two seasons, Louis (Anderson) and Daniel's (Bogosian) book has pretty much set the narrative in terms of defining Lestat. Now, Lestat wants to have his say – but Reid cautions fans not to assume that one narrator is more reliable than the other.

"I don't think we should ever try and say that Louis is a liar or unreliable — he's remembered things that are perfectly valid. But I don't think that Lestat has the same intention to tell his story as Louis has. He's not trying to necessarily unpack something that might be wound in his head incorrectly. Lestat is much more aware of the structures in which the storytelling might or might not take place," Reid explained. But as Reid sees it, if Lestat isn't a reliable narrator, it's because he chooses not to be. "If he's unreliable, he's intentionally being unreliable as opposed to being potentially hoodwinked by a series of events. Lestat is slightly different [than Louis], I would say. They're both unreliable in their own way, but I don't think one is more or less than the other. One might be more intentional than the other."

Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca at SDCC 2025

AMC Networks made it official with the release of key art graphics that Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order would have a major presence during SDCC 2025. Here's a look at the official overview:

July 26 (4:30 pm) – "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" Panel (AMC): Anne Rice's Talamasca Panelists include Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, Showrunners and Executive Producers, John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, along with cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. The panel will also debut a thrilling teaser trailer and reveal exclusive series news. Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will give attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season and preview the story of rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid), who starts a band and heads out on tour, among other series news and on-stage surprises. The panel will feature Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Composer Daniel Hart, and cast members Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian. (Ballroom 20)

