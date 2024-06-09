Posted in: AMC, Review, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, Review, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 5 Draws Serious Blood: Review

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire continued the second season's excellence with S02E05: "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape."

This week, we get yet another fantastic episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire with "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape" (directed by Craig Zisk, with a teleplay from Jonathan Ceniceroz & Hannah Moscovitch). While it avoids answering the questions we had stemming from the previous episode, it answered quite a few and raised a whole lot more in two other time periods we've been zeroing in on – the 70s and the show's modern times. But with all of the questions and answers, one key question still remains. Whose story can we trust when all of our storytellers are uncertain of their own stories?

So much happens in this episode as Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) try unpacking the distorted memories they currently have. Lucky for them, Armand's (Assad Zaman) lunch has shown up, and he has to dash for a bit, giving Daniel some time alone with Louis. Daniel's desperation to get his memories back creates cracks within Louis's facade of certainty. Their performances were breathtaking, and once again, I found myself getting lost in their world and forgetting about mine. And I mean both in the present and in the past with Daniel's younger version as well. The chemistry within their scenes was palpable, as well as the pain, discomfort, and toxicity, making me look away more than once, feeling as if I was intruding.

The mental hurdles we see Daniel and Louis climb and conquer as they start getting their timeline straight and realizing they are both missing chunks… the same chunk of time frame of memories. I love how they prompt and push one another to bring their memories forth, feeling like a puzzle. Their chemistry in the present floats up once again as they start opening up with one another. I loved seeing their past and hated how it suddenly turned. But Daniel was right, Louis definitely feels like a time bomb giving until it booms.

They both remember how things happened, thanks to Daniel's recordings from that clandestine source. Daniel pushes Louis, who then pounces on the boy. Armand rushes in and keeps him from killing Daniel. However, for the following five days, we see what transpired. The way Louis turned on Armand showed so many Lestat (Sam Reid) qualities. Their relationship proving so toxic from both ends of the spectrum. Armand does not stay quiet and pushes back against Louis reminding him he is the one who always ends up cleaning Louis' messes. This, in turn, leaves us wondering what messes Armand is referring to that he has had to clean up for Louis. Is Louis losing control, something that we've slivers of in the past?

As for Zaman's Armand, he has never been as terrifyingly menacing as he was in this chapter. The way he makes Daniel pay for holding Louis' interest is just such a brutally jealous-bitch move that my heart still can't take it. As much as I want to feel for Louis and Armand, my heart focuses on Daniel and the price he paid for the vampire duo's own issues. Louis and Armand are presented in such an honestly unreliable way that it is impossible to decide who to hate – and yet, the duo are also presented as the predators they truly are, looking for that next thrill to give their eternal lives some sense of purpose and meaning. But Daniel did not have a choice or say in the matter, becoming the next abuse victim in a cycle of violence that continues to repeat itself. Also, can we talk about how dramatic Louis can be running into the sun? He clearly seems to have something in him that can snap and finish off anyone – even himself. Is that who Armand is protecting Louis from – himself?

I am very curious to learn more about Armand's past and if his contacting Lestat was real – or more mind games with Louis. Granted, the"mon cher" got me near the end of the episode. So much was answered, yet it has brought so many more questions. I love that both Louis and Daniel confront Armand in the present, and with one simple answer, it becomes clear Armand has messed with both of their memories, as it is an answer Louis gave himself earlier in the episode. Word for word. This show has me fangirl-ing hard, and it had been so long since I last felt so excited, looking forward to the next episode. I cannot wait to see what happens next and if we get some background on Armand's past, too.

