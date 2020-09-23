Inuyasha Sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Unveiled by VIZ Media

VIZ Media, America's leading pop culture publisher and producer of Japanese manga and animation in North America announced today Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on October 3, 2020. The series is an anime-only sequel to Rumiko Takahashi's classic manga and anime series Inuyasha. The original manga series ran from 1996 to 2008 and has been published in 56 takubon paperback volumes. The anime ran from 2000 to 2004 with 167 episodes, then a sequel that adapted the rest of the manga story ran from 2009 to 2010 with 26 episodes, bringing the story to its conclusion.

Here's a look at the official announcement video:

"Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon follows the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha as they set out on a journey transcending time. Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

The new anime series will be simulcast in North and Latin American territories with subtitles, with the English dub will follow shortly after on Funimation.

Brad Woods, VIZ Media CMO, said: "We can't wait for both Inuyasha and anime fans of all ages to discover the spirit of adventure and friendship in 'Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon,' which will be coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu this October. By partnering with multiple platforms, the iconic and much-loved property will have tremendous reach and availability for fans to enjoy this next chapter with half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna."

The voice cast includes Sara Matsumoto as Towa Higurashi, Mikako Komatsu as Setsuna, and Azusa Tadokoro as the voice of Moroha.