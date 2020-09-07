Invincible Artist Ryan Ottley Welcomes Additional Cast, Details

Well, it looks like Invincible artist Ryan Ottley wasn't quite done discussing the upcoming Amazon Prime animated series adaptation. On Sunday, we shared Ottley's posts of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), along with the artist revealing that he will be a consultant on the series and that the fight scenes will be just as intense and raw as they are in the comic book series.

Turns out Ottley wasn't quite done with the personal introductions and the series details, with the first of five additional posts highlighting Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve and emphasizing once again just how "violent as f**k" the fight scenes are:

Next up is Sandra Oh as Debbie, with Ottley calling out those complaining some of the voice cast are "too old" to play their parts- even though it's only their voices. Following that, the artist differentiates the animated series from the proposed live-action film:

Fresh off NOS4A2, we have Zachary Quinto as Robot. Ottley also praises the choice of comic book series co-creator Cory Walker serving as lead designer:

Now we have Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum, with a promise from Ottley that he'll let fans know the series' release date the moment he knows:

Finally, we have Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien- and we love the fact that the posts had to end here because Ottley ran out of images that have the other cast members next to their Ottley-illustrated comic book counterparts:

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Walker, and illustrated by Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarus, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.