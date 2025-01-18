Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, prime video

Invincible Key Art Offers Rundown of When Season 3 Episodes Release

New key art offers a look at when you can expect episodes of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible Season 3 to drop.

Article Summary Invincible Season 3 key art reveals episode release dates starting February 6th on Prime Video.

Robert Kirkman teases escalating action and high stakes in Season 3 and beyond.

Season 3 introduces Mark's transformative blue suit era in the Invincible storyline.

Expect bigger, crazier, and more intense narratives as Invincible progresses through upcoming seasons.

Okay, we admit it. This update on the third season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible has a bit more to do with us than it does with you, the fans. Because the streaming series was kind enough to post a piece of very cool key art that offers a rundown of when the episodes will drop after the three-episode return on February 6th – here's a look:

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on Season 3 & Beyond

"I feel like we're just getting started. I'm very hopeful that this show can be around for awhile. With Season 4, we're really hitting our stride. There's really exciting stuff coming up in Season 4," Kirkman teased about the animated series' future during an interview with Variety, noting that what's to come will "blow people away." As Kirkman sees it, the reason for that excitement is built around the creative team's ability to build upon what came before the upcoming season and then elevate things to a whole other level.

"I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1. The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3. But Season 4 dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It's an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3," Kirkman explained.

As fans of the comic book series already know and viewers of the animated series will learn pretty quickly, Mark's change in suits will be a ten-ton metaphor for the changes that he will be going through heading into Season 3. "Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in Season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman shared. "Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!