Invincible: Lauren Cohan, Michael Cudlitz & More TWD Stars Join Cast

Just when you thought Skybound Xpo was going to be the last you hear about Amazon Prime's upcoming Invincible animated series, Robert Kirkman took advantage of his panel at Comic-Con@Home to announce the voice that will be making up the Guardians of the Globe (the series' unique take on DC Comics' Justice League)- and it's a major Walking Dead reunion. The upcoming voice cast will now include TWD family members Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarus, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost.

Amazon Prime Video's eight-episode animated adaptation unveiled some major updates to its "super" voice cast late last week, adding some serious vocal firepower joining The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and Counterpart's J.K. Simmons. At Saturday's Skybound Xpo panel "Skybound: Past, Present & Future," Kirkman and David Alpert offered an update on the project. After promising a trailer "soon," Kirman offered some major updates of the "who's who" of voice actors tapped to appear (or be heard).

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, and others, with more announcements expected soon.

Co-created by Kirkman, Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers alongside supervising directors Justin & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound is set to produce the series.