Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, robert kirkman

Invincible: Robert Kirkman Doesn't Buy Into "Superhero Fatigue" Claims

During the Los Angeles premiere for Prime Video's Invincible Season 3, Robert Kirkman explained why he doesn't buy into "superhero fatigue."

Amazon's Prime Video is home to two very unique takes on the superhero genre: Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and its Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible. The former is heading into its fifth and final season, but the franchise will be living on via spinoffs. Meanwhile, the adult animated series heads into its third season this week, riding a wave of two amazingly well-received previous seasons and some very strong critical reviews about Season 3. With that in mind, you could understand why Kirman isn't buying into the "superhero fatigue" argument being made by some out there regarding some recent underperforming comic book films and series.

"I don't think superhero fatigue is a real thing, but I do think that the genre of superhero storytelling has become so ubiquitous that it's gotten to a point where it's not fresh and it's not new," Kirkman shared during the Los Angeles premiere of Invincible Season 3. In fact, Kirman sees the creative silver lining in the superhero genre being so accepted by larger audiences. "You can't just be a superhero show and not have anything special about you anymore because I think the novelty has worn off. But that's really exciting to me because now it means that everyone is so familiar with superheroes that you can push things in interesting directions."

Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!