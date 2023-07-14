Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, sdcc, season 2

Invincible Season 2: SDCC Panel Still Set; Robert Kirkman Flying Solo

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible will still have a panel at SDCC on Friday, July 21st - but Robert Kirkman will be flying solo for it.

As most of you are more than aware of by this point, the combined WGA writers' strike and now the SAG-AFTRA strike have forced some major changes to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023), with TV & Film looking to have a bare minimum presence during the four-day pop culture extravaganza. But when it comes to animated series, that can get even more complicated depending on union representation and what is (and isn't allowed) when it comes to promoting current or upcoming work. So what does that mean for Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible, which had a panel (and a little something extra) scheduled for Friday, July 21st? According to Collider's Steven Weintraub (who is set to moderate), the panel is still a go but will only feature Robert Kirkman previewing the animated series' second season return. "If anyone is going to [SDCC 2023] next week, I'm moderating [Prime Video's Invincible] panel Friday, July 21, at 5:45 pm in Room 6BCF. It'll be [Robert Kirkman] and I on stage talking all things [Invincible]. If you're a fan of the awesome series, I promise it's worth stopping by," Weintraub tweet-confirmed.

Here's a look at Weintraub's tweet from earlier today, followed by overviews for the two show-related sessions on the schedule and what we know about the second season so far.

If anyone is going to #comiccon next week I'm moderating the #invincible @PrimeVideo panel Friday, July 21 at 5:45 pm in Room 6BCF. It'll be @RobertKirkman and I on stage talking all things @InvincibleHQ. If you're a fan of the awesome series I promise it's worth stopping by. pic.twitter.com/20OiFVghGZ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

5:45 pm PDT – A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video's "Invincible": Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's hit animated series Invincible, based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

10:00 pm PDT – This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening: Hmmm…??? An SDCC mystery?

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know So Far)

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

