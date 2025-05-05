Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: ironheart, opinion

Ironheart Arrives on June 24th! (Someone Remind Marvel Studios?)

Marvel Television and Disney+'s Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos-starring Ironheart arrives next month. Can we see some marketing... please?

Close to three years after the start of filming, Marvel Television and Disney+'s Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Anthony Ramos (Twisters)-starring Ironheart is finally set to hit screens on June 24th… right? Because here's the thing. While the "Black Panther" spinoff is still set for next month, does it really feel like it? I know some folks are going to get defensive and argue that Marvel Studios didn't start doing the marketing pushes for Daredevil: Born Again or Agatha All Along until about a month before their respective releases. To that, I would suggest going back and reminding yourselves of how each of those shows was being marketed well before "a month before." How many teases did we get about the final "Agatha" show title? How much coverage was there of Marvel merging the "Netflix/Marvel" universe with the MCU?

But with Ironheart, it's been noticeably quiet. From this side of things, we haven't had a decent update on the series to report on since 2025 kicked in. Has the series become another victim of Marvel's greater focus on films and a reduction and change in focus regarding how it approaches its shows moving forward? Considering Marvel Studios has had some time to kill on the streamer since "Born Again" wrapped up its run, we thought some kind of teaser would be in play by now. We're talking about a spinoff series from Ryan Coogler's (Sinners) hit "Black Panther" film franchise. I'm trying to remain cynically optimistic about the whole thing because we've been covering Ironheart since it was first announced, and Thorne is a true talent. But we can't shake this feeling that Feige and his folks are looking to burn this one off, which would be a shame because, based on what we have seen? It seems like it could be something special…

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television's Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood" (Ramos).

Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White join Thorne and Ramos for the series. Stemming from Marvel Television and produced in association with Proximity Media, Disney+'s Ironheart sees Chinaka Hodge as head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing the season's episodes. Executive producers include Hodge, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

