Ironheart: Marvel Studios Releases Riri Williams Character Poster

Between the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a recent Target marketing campaign focused on the upcoming Marvel Studios film, we've been getting some great looks at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams ahead of Marvel Studios, Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) live-action series Ironheart. And the hits just kept on rolling on Tuesday morning with the release of character profile posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the fine folks over at Bleeding Cool's Film section will have the full selection available to you shortly, we wanted to pass along the "up close & personal" look at Riri ready for the fight heading their way

Last week, department store chain Target released a special teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that highlighted Williams working on some serious armor upgrades. Here's a look at the ad:

Joining Thorne & Ramos for the series are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. Now here's a look at the newest official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released earlier this month:

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Now here's a look back at the previously -released official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that offered a preview of Riri:

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.