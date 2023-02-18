Is Loki Impacted by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? (SPOILERS) With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently hitting screens, here's a look at if the film impacts Disney+'s Loki Season 2 (SPOILERS).

With Marvel Studios' Paul Rudd & Jonathan Majors-starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently hitting screens, it's become pretty clear from the reactions from critics & viewers that Majors' Kang the Conqueror is making quite the impression as far as major MCU "big bads" go. Of course, if you're a fan of the Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki, then you know that the first season had Kang before Kang was cool (as He Who Remains). With the film now out on screens and a second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? Since you're reading this, we're assuming you know the answer… so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki (Hiddleston) and his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius (Wilson) are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I though you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here).With the second season of the streaming series expected to hit later this year, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.