It: Welcome to Derry Hits HBO Max Tonight! Here's Our S01E02 Preview

Here's our updated preview for It: Welcome to Derry S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark," hitting HBO Max TONIGHT at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

It: Welcome to Derry episode 2, "The Thing in the Dark," premieres tonight on HBO Max at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

The hit Stephen King prequel series pulled in 5.7 million U.S. viewers for its impressive debut.

The show's creators tease shocking moments ahead, likening episode 1's ending to Game of Thrones' Red Wedding.

Explore between-episode updates from The Derry Herald and a sneak peek at chilling new scenes in episode 2.

We're back with an updated preview of what's ahead with the second episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry, S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark." If you're wondering why we're running it so soon, then you may have missed the big news earlier this week. As a special Halloween treat, the second episode will hit HBO Max on Friday, October 31, at 12 am PT/3 am ET (or wait to catch it on HBO this Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT).

It: Welcome to Derry Opener Scores Big: The prequel series is off to a strong start, pulling in 5.7 million U.S. viewers over the course of its first three days on HBO and HBO Max. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, that places it third on HBO Max's list of global series debuts, behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

"The Derry Herald" Offers Updates: If you're looking for some interesting between-episodes details on what's going on in the show's universe, make sure to check out The Derry Herald ("Where Truth Floats to the Top). It appears there's been an arrest in the Capitol Theater deaths…

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 2: "The Thing in the Dark" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 2: "The Thing in the Dark" – Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Austin Guzman, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for the second chapter:

EP, Co-Showrunner on Opening Episode's "Red Wedding" Moment

Yeah, the final moments of the first chapter were brutal. The opening scene introduced Matty (Miles Ekhardt), only for him to be killed (for lack of a better phrase) in a truly horrific way. But that was just the opening salvo. Matty's classmates, Lilly (Clara Stack), Ronnie (Amanda Christine), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie (Matilda Legault), join together to get some answers. Let's just say that it did not go well, leaving only a severely wounded Lilly and Ronnie as the survivors – and a whole lot of viewers left staring at their screens, uttering, "Did they just f***ing kill the 'Losers Club'?"

"We love it," Barbara Muschietti shared during a profile interview with EW, comparing it to a famous/infamous shocking moment from HBO's Game of Thrones. "It's our Red Wedding." Andy Muschietti added, "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

"It was a product of that mini room experience where we decided, 'What if this happened?'" Fuchs revealed, offering some insights into the mini writers' room consisting of Fuchs, Kane, and the Muschiettis. Interestingly enough, the kids lived at the end of the original script for the pilot. "So the network didn't know that was going to happen in the context of the pitch. We had a wall with headshots of child actors who would've played the kids in [episode] 101. Andy theatrically stood up as I was pitching. I got to the part where all of them, other than Lilly and Ronnie, being eaten. Andy pulled the paper down, and there was a whole other group of kids [headshots] under there. I'll never forget seeing their faces and feeling like, 'If we can replicate their reaction in the room with audiences at home, we'll have a really interesting, exciting, satisfying way to end episode 1.'"

Barbara Muschietti admitted that they were expecting some pushback from the network when it came to how far they were pushing things regarding horror and the scare factor. "We went in [thinking] that will be the fight for us, we're gonna have to fight to keep on pushing the horror and push the jump scares. It was the opposite," she added, noting it was a "huge relief" to get the support.

