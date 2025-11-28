Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: PAW Patrol

It's "A PAW Patrol Christmas" Tonight! Check Out Our Holiday Preview

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, here's our preview for Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment's A PAW Patrol Christmas.

Having left Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time for us to buckle up for a whole lot of holiday specials between now and New Year's Day. If you're a fan of PAW Patrol, then we think you're going to like what Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment have cooked up for you tonight. No stranger to holiday animation, CBS and Paramount+ are stuffing our stockings with the hour-long special A PAW Patrol Christmas tonight, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT. To help set the mood, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, and an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks waiting for you below.

A PAW Patrol Christmas Preview

"A PAW Patrol Christmas Preview": CBS's A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it's up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.

The holiday event is one of the original hour-long PAW Patrol specials that were previously announced, with each set to spotlight a different pup. The fun kicked off last month with Nickelodeon's Valiente: A Tracker Story, with the remaining specials set to run throughout 2026 (along with an all-new PAW Patrol Season 12 episodes).

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment's series has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, is seen in 180 territories, and is translated into 33 languages. The property's first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!