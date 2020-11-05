It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Knows Who Won the Election

With Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) set to break records with the upcoming 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we've been keeping a watch on their real-world counterparts comings-and-goings while we await word on any and all production updates (some earlier ones are awaiting you below). One thing the ensemble's been doing over the past several weeks is pushing people to register to vote, to vote for POTUS (Joe Biden or Donald Trump) as well as dozens of Congressional races either via mail-in, absentee, or in-person, and help others stay informed about voting and the elections. McElhenney and Day even went after Trump for the unwarranted disrespect he threw towards "The City of Brotherly Love" during a debate.

But now election day has come and gone- and at the time of this writing, we still don't know for sure who will be the next U.S. President. The reason? This election cycle saw the most amount of mail-in and absentee ballots submitted in the history of tracking all of that fascinating stuff, so this stuff takes time. Still, it can be quite a bit confusing. So to make it all a little easier, McElhenney took to Instagram to reimagine the excellent scene between Charlie and Mac in the fourth season episode "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack"- except this time, Charlie knows exactly who Pepe Silvia really is…

President of the United States of America!

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season (full interview coming early next week). In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"