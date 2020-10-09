It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Dee Week Fav Eps & Insult Generator

Earlier this week, we clued you in on how FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was celebrating "Dee Week" this week, in honor of Kaitlin Olson's fourteen-seasons-and-counting of comedic powerhouse performances as Dee Reynolds- the sometimes-under-appreciated-sometimes-deservedly-so member a Paddy's gang made up of Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito). Following up on a look at Dee's saddest moments earlier this week, the fine folks at FXX/FX on Hulu are suggesting the perfect episode for that just right "Dee Watch Party": "Hundred Dollar Baby" (S02E05), Who Got Dee Pregnant?" (S06E07), "The Gang Broke Dee" (S09E01), "PTSDEE" (S12E07), and "The Gang Beat Boggs: Ladies Edition" (S13E03):

Then, you get a chance to personalize a nasty putdown with the "Dee Insult Generator"… so go to Hell, loser!

Finally, let's take another look back at Paddy's answer to Meryl Streep…

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"