Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

Bring Home the World of M.A.S.K. with Exclusive BBTS Bundle

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

Article Summary M.A.S.K. returns with a new collector line from The Loyal Subjects, reviving the classic 80s toy legacy.

Exclusive Big Bad Toy Store bundle features the entire first wave, including iconic vehicles and figures.

The special BBTS Mobile Defense Unit set debuts with a bold magenta look and fan-favorite characters.

Bundle includes Matt Trakker, Miles Mayhem, Brad Turner, plus exclusive Scott Trakker and T-Bob figures.

The legacy of M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) remains strong decades after its original run, and is still one of the most inventive franchises of the 80s. Combining elements of G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Spy Hunter, M.A.S.K. was able to carve out a unique niche with its fusion of transforming vehicles and high-tech masks that granted special abilities. At its core, the series would promote teamwork, along with clever tactics, and an iconic battle between good and evil as they take on the villainous V.E.N.O.M. The franchise spawned a successful animated series, comic books, and a very popular toy line from Kenner, which is now back from The Loyal Subjects as they time travel from the 80s.

The whole gang is back and ready for new adventures, and Big Bad Toy Store is offering an exclusive bundle to start the M.A.S.K. collector off with a bang. This BBTS Exclusive bundle includes the whole first wave of figures, including the High Tech helicopter with Miles "Wolf" Mayhem and the Thunderhawk, which features their leader Matt Trakker. That is not all, as Condor with Brad Turner flies in and the BBTS exclusive Mobile Defense Unit set that rolls out with exclusive Scott Tracker and T-Bob figures! Relive the 80s in style with this bundle that is priced at $324.99, live for pre-order, and set for an August 2025 release.

M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit Vehicle BBTS Exclusive Set

"Classic Power, Bold New Look! Celebrate the legacy of M.A.S.K. with this limited-edition Mobile Defense Unit, a high-powered tribute to the original vehicle—revamped in a striking magenta finish with classic red and orange striping. Loaded with detail and paired with four fan-favorite characters, this collector-grade release brings together everything you loved about the original toy line, now reimagined for today's fans and collectors. This special edition includes the complete Trakker team—Matt, Bruce, Scott, and the always lovable T-Bob—making it one of the most complete and nostalgia-packed versions of the MDU to date."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!