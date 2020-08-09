It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead

We had a feeling that the "Emmys Burn War" between It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars (as well as wife and husband) Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney wasn't quite over. As we saw earlier, Olson celebrated her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress: Short Form Comedy/Drama by twisting the metaphorical knife cruelly-yet-lovingly in McElhenney's back. See, she wasn't nominated for Sunny, but for her turn as Cricket Melfi opposite Will Forte in the Quibi series Flipped. So she picked the perfect Death Cab for Cutie moment to "remind" him that she was nominated for a show he didn't write. Ouch. While we thought it would end there, five days later? McElhenney posted a pic of the Emmy nominee making a "bold hair choice." So… shots fired?

Which brings us to the following clip, and either an escalation of the "Emmys Burn War" that we didn't see coming or a peace offering on McElhenney's part: bobbleheads. While "Bobblehead Mac" seems in a pretty good mood and even throwing a compliment her way, "Bobblehead Dee" has clearly been speaking with Olson- and now things are getting "cold as ice." Based on Olson's repost and response to the video, it feels like McElhenney knew it was time to stand down. For a good laugh, check out the video and Olson's response below:

Fans already know how important the upcoming 15th season is for the series: that's when Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) get to hang the title of longest-running live-action comedy series behind the bar, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Back in April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come: "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"