It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 Episodes Updated; New Teaser

So with only a week to go until FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia brings Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito back to our screen for a record-setting 15th season, we're getting ready to drop our thoughts on Episodes 2-4 of The "Always Sunny" Podcast over the course of the next few days (including "Charlie Wants An Abortion," "Underage Drinking: A National Concern," and "Charlie Has Cancer"- with our review of "The Gang Gets Racist" here). But until then, we have a new teaser to share that's one of the previews that have been making the rounds on the cable channel but lacking on social media- that is, until today. and while the previous teaser focused on Ireland, this round offers a broader look at the season (the "Year in Review" season opener is already feeling like it's going to be a classic).

Here's a look at the newest teaser for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, followed by the Season 15 overviews, a previously-released teaser & the official trailer:

Season 15 Episode 1: "2020: A Year In Review": The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans. In doing so, it is revealed that they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 2: "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7": Upon discovering that their self-made "Lethal Weapon" sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film — "Lethal Weapon 7." Written by Keyonna Taylor & Katie McElhenney & Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 3: "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink": It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

Season 15 Episode 4: "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey": When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub. Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors. Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | The Gang Goes to Ireland – Season 15 Preview | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLWeDxL1ra8)

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)