It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E08 Trailer: Dennis De-Stressing?

Here's a look at the episode trailer for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 finale, S16E08 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day."

With only one episode remaining in what's been another excellent run, FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is ending the 16th season with an episode title that had us sold the moment it was announced – S16E08: "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" (written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens). And now, we have a look at what's in store when Dennis attempts to take a little bit of medical advice and destress – and the best way to do that would be to separate himself from The Gang… right? Or is The Gang the one thing that keeps Dennis' cork from completely popping?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens, here's a look at the official season finale trailer:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

