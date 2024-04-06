Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson

Always Sunny: Howerton, Olson on How Long FXX Series Could Run (VIDEO)

During a Disney+/Hulu event, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton & Kaitlin Olson discussed how long the series could run.

After wishing & hoping for The Gang to have something going on this weekend for WWE WrestleMania XL, our focus shifts back to the future of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Previously, McElhenney shared that he, Howerton, and Day had discussed how the series would end for The Gang when the horrible day (we're editorializing here) that the series finale arrives. Now, we're getting some thoughts on how many more seasons the record-setting sitcom could still run from Howerton & Olson – who were joined by DeVito on Friday night for the big shindig celebrating that Hulu and Disney+ are now being bundled together.

"Hmmm… at least one more for sure, I know that… possibly two more. Possibly in perpetuity throughout the universe," was Howerton's response when asked by Variety during the event's red carpet about how long he could see the series running. It was an interesting response, considering we were under the impression that the show was locked in through Season 18 back in 2020. Following that, Olson was actually willing to offer up a number – "Seventeen thousand" – with Olson admitting that they're going to be quite old by then. And then she followed that up with, "Look at this guy," while pointing at DeVito (who was in another red carpet interview at that moment" and joking that they better "cram 'em in" while time is still on their side. Here's a look at the trio from the big event, followed by videos of what Howerton & Olson had to say.

Here's a look at what Howerton & Olson shared during Friday night's Disney+/Hulu event:

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!