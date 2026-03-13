Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Eps "All Fairly Large": Day

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day updated Season 18 and shared how they're looking to build on the good vibes from Season 17.

As much as we love getting updates on how things are going with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18, starring Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, there's no replacing getting the intel directly from the main folks involved in an interview. That's exactly what we got from Day earlier today, who offered an update and some clues to what's to come next season while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio. "We're right in the middle of the new season of 'Sunny' right now. I've got to go back tonight, and I'm going to film tomorrow. We have the McPoyles coming back, and we also have Guillermo del Toro coming back, reprising his role of Pappy McPoyle. It's going to be a great season," he shared.

Last week, actor, writer, and executive producer David Hornsby and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro both confirmed on social media that they would be back this season. Hornsby complimented the artists who helped get him back into Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara mode in his post, while del Toro posted a close-up of himself, teasing: "Pappy is coming back" (a reference to his role as Pappy McPoyle). As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off of the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added.

Checking in with Chelsea Handler during Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea…, Olson discussed "Always Sunny" and knowing when it's time to step away and close the doors to Paddy's. "It's getting weird. Like… a few years ago, it was exciting. We're like, 'Oh, we're breaking records.' And now it's like, 'Well, now we're just old and weird," Olson shared near the opening of the show, after Handler noted that being on a show for 17 seasons was "crazy" and "like two lifetimes of television."

As she has said repeatedly over the years, Olson reaffirmed what the show has meant to her on both a personal and professional level. "I have zero mixed feelings about it ["Always Sunny"]. I met my husband. I've got two kids. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Olson added. "But also, you don't want to overstay your welcome. You know what I mean? So, at what point am I like, 'I should probably Irish exit. Should I just leave the show and not tell anyone?'"

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