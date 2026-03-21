Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Going Renaissance Faire & More

Charlie Day teased that The Gang gets mixed up with a Renaissance Faire and Little League during It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

Article Summary Charlie Day reveals Season 18 will feature The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and in Little League chaos.

Expect more wild adventures as the cast draws inspiration from real-world craziness, including AI trends.

David Hornsby returns as Rickety Cricket, and Guillermo del Toro reprises his role as Pappy McPoyle.

Season 18 promises to build on Season 17’s momentum with big laughs and fan-favorite characters back.

As production on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we've been treated to another wonderful reminder that the cast is always kind enough to drop updates and teases, even when promoting their other projects. Checking in with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Day and his The Super Mario Galaxy Movie co-star, Chris Pratt, talked up the upcoming film and what viewers can expect, with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

Here's a look at the interview, with Day discussing "Always Sunny" (beginning at the 4:52 mark), followed by a look back some recent updates about the upcoming season:

Earlier this month, actor, writer, and executive producer David Hornsby and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro both confirmed on social media that they would be back this season. Hornsby complimented the artists who helped get him back into Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara mode in his post, while del Toro posted a close-up of himself, teasing: "Pappy is coming back" (a reference to his role as Pappy McPoyle). "We're right in the middle of the new season of 'Sunny' right now. I've got to go back tonight, and I'm going to film tomorrow. We have the McPoyles coming back, and we also have Guillermo del Toro coming back, reprising his role of Pappy McPoyle. It's going to be a great season," Day shared a week ago.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

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