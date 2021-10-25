It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?

As we await word on when the record-setting 15th season of the Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will begin gracing our screens (we can't shake this feeling that it might be this week and tied into FXX's What We Do in the Shadows wrapping its third season run), we've reached what we like to refer to as the "desperate" stage in our coverage. What that means is that we try to read into anything and everything that's posted about the series return in hopes of getting a clue (such an easy set-up for a joke). Previously, we mentioned that we could see the series return sometime in late November- could we actually be right? We're asking because Olson wrote, "#Season15 is coming so soon….." in a caption to a social media post from earlier today. Now, you know what we're fixated on, right? That damn "so." Because without it, it's just a friendly form of encouragement to the fans to keep the faith and it will be rewarded eventually. But then you throw in "so" (not the "needle-pulling-thread sew" from Julie Andrews & The Sound of Music, learn to spell) and now we're vibing a time frame, one that vibes much sooner rather than later. And yes, we know we have issues…

Here's a look at Olson's post from earlier today, along with a look at a damn huge banner pimping that all 14 seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are currently streaming on Hulu as you read this- but it's those six words (yes, we're splitting the hashtag and counting "15" as a word) that have been haunting us for the past three hours:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

If you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):