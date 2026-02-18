Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Mac vs Dee Smackdown?

We might be getting a Mac (Rob Mac)/Dee (Kaitlin Olson) smackdown at some point during FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

Now that we know Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito are back together and filming is underway, we've entered the period when we keep our radars tuned for any little tidbits of intel the cast has to share regarding the 18th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. We got a great example of that earlier today, as you can see from the screencap below. Olson checked in via video on social media, teasing that she was filming a fight scene with Mac, who's also her husband. We're seeing the results of what happens when Mac urges them to ditch the stunt doubles and fight for themselves. Looks like it ended up being a bit lopsided, with a broken Mac claiming Olson forgot the show was a comedy – but Olson isn't having any of the whining.

"The whole gang is back together, and our heads are weirder than ever. We're also in different scenes, apparently," Mac wrote as the caption to his previous Instagram post, which included a look at The Gang back in their personal "fortress of solitude":

"Back in the kitchen," read the caption to the Instagram post shared by Mac earlier this month, displaying a clapperboard on top of a stove on the set that lists Todd Biermann as the director:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Previous Updates

In July 2025, DeVito offered a huge production update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier that year.

Via Charitybuzz in September 2025, Olson offered fans a chance to bid on a visit to the "Always Sunny" set and a meet-and-greet with Olson (with all proceeds benefitting Emily's Entourage). The description of the visit noted: "This unforgettable experience is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on the Fox lot during the last two weeks of February (exact date may change based on the filming schedule, but we will do our best to accommodate date requests)." Under the section "Dates," it noted "Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 12, 2026 to Feb 28, 2026" (while adding, "Experience blackout dates: Dates are subject to change due to flexibility in the filming schedule").

Checking in last month with Chelsea Handler during Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea…, Olson discussed "Always Sunny" and knowing when it's time to step away and close the doors to Paddy's. "It's getting weird. Like… a few years ago, it was exciting. We're like, 'Oh, we're breaking records.' And now it's like, 'Well, now we're just old and weird," Olson shared near the opening of the show, after Handler noted that being on a show for 17 seasons was "crazy" and "like two lifetimes of television." As she has said repeatedly over the year, Olson reaffirmed what the show has meant to her on both a personal and professional level. "I have zero mixed feelings about it ["Always Sunny"]. I met my husband. I've got two kids. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Olson added. "But also, you don't want to overstay your welcome. You know what I mean? So, at what point am I like, 'I should probably Irish exit. Should I just leave the show and not tell anyone?'"

