It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes UFC; Charlie Music

While we wait for the official word on when the record-setting 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be hitting our screens, we're back to social media stalking Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) to help pass the time and pass along some cool stuff we find along the way. This time around, we have two "updates"- in the first, McElhenney shared via Instagram (which Olson reposted) an article from Bloomberg entitled "Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination"- with an image of Olson, Howerton, and McElhenney. Now, we're pretty sure this was from when they attended a UFC event over the summer- but what if it isn't? What if we're looking at the newest stable in White's UFC?

Take a look at McElhenney & Olson's posts and decide for yourselves:

Following that, we have a look back at the best musical moments that viewers have been treated to over the past 14 seasons courtesy of Day's Charlie Kelly- from "I Got The Lord Going Down on Me" and "I Like Life at Paddy's Pub" to "Rock, Flag and Eagle" and… of course… The Nightman Cometh saga:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie's Best Music Moments | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7uSHiLOYLA)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted on social media earlier this evening to share some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?