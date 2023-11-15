Posted in: Max, NBC, TBS, TV | Tagged: friends, jennifer aniston, Matthew Perry

Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Honors "Little Brother" Matthew Perry

Friends star Jennifer Aniston honored co-star/"little brother" Matthew Perry, sharing how important making people laugh was to him and more.

Yesterday, Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share their feelings about their friend & co-star, the late actor Matthew Perry. Earlier today, Jennifer Aniston followed suit – sharing a look at the duo behind the scenes as well as sharing a look at one of their scenes together. "Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be," Aniston wrote near the opening of her message. From there, Aniston shares how making people laugh was so important to Perry – even including a screencap of a text between the two to make her point. "Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, 'Could you BE any crazier?' Rest, little brother. You always made my day…," ended the heartfelt post.

Here's a look at Aniston's Instagram post from earlier today – followed by the full text of her message:

Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I've been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying "could you BE any crazier?" Rest little brother. You always made my day…

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement signed by LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer that was released to PEOPLE at the end of October.

Previously, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!