Iwájú Official Teaser: For Tola & Kole, The "Future" Is Now

Premiering on February 28th, here's the newest teaser for Walt Disney Animation Studios & Pan-African entertainment company Kugali's Iwájú.

Iwájú, a six-part animated series, takes viewers to a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

The series explores themes of class, friendship, and technology in a rich cultural backdrop.

Disney+ to premiere a documentary on Iwájú's creation alongside the series launch.

Stemming from Kugali director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim & cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku, Walt Disney Animation Studios & Pan-African entertainment company Kugali's six-part animated series Iwájú is set to take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú – bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. With the series set to hit screens on February 28th, viewers are getting another look at this amazing achievement in animation with the release of a new teaser. In "Future," we get a better sense of the storyline in play as Tola & Kole find themselves on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

With the animated series arriving on February 28th, here's a look at the newest teaser & the official overview for Disney+'s Iwájú:

"Iwájú" is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

"Crafting the narrative of 'Iwájú' has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical," Adeola shared in a statement about the upcoming animated series. "The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism." Disney Animation's Christina Chen produces, with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson and featuring the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia.

Premiering alongside the series on February 28th is Disney+'s Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a documentary special filmed across three continents that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality by creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by the ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios team that brought you Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, the documentary is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.

